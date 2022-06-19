Rising temperatures as a result of climate change are threatening the security of vital crops like rice. Photo: Handout.
China scientists find a grain of hope in climate change rice research
- Study identifies a pair of genes in the staple that could be tweaked to improve its tolerance to heat stress
- Rising temperatures and extreme weather events are threatening food supplies, with rice particularly susceptible to changing conditions
