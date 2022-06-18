Nasa’s Fermi Large Area Telescope is currently the most sensitive gamma-ray telescope in the world. Photo: Nasa
Chinese scientists want to build a powerful telescope to find dark matter
- The ambitious project – known as VLAST – aims to achieve 10 times the sensitivity of Nasa’s Fermi Large Area Telescope
- Researchers say it could go into orbit by the end of this decade, but it still needs government approval
