Nasa’s Fermi Large Area Telescope is currently the most sensitive gamma-ray telescope in the world. Photo: Nasa
Chinese scientists want to build a powerful telescope to find dark matter

  • The ambitious project – known as VLAST – aims to achieve 10 times the sensitivity of Nasa’s Fermi Large Area Telescope
  • Researchers say it could go into orbit by the end of this decade, but it still needs government approval

Ling Xin
Ling Xin in Beijing

Updated: 12:41am, 18 Jun, 2022

