A 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan’s eastern coast on Monday, briefly shaking buildings in Taipei. There were no immediate reports of damage. The quake, which was felt across Taiwan, had a depth of 6.8km (4.2 miles) with its epicentre in Hualien county, a sparsely populated part of the island, the weather bureau said. Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes. More than 100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan in 2016, while a 7.3 magnitude quake killed more than 2,000 people in 1999. More to follow...