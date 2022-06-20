Health workers carry swab samples taken from locked down residents in Shanghai. Photo: AFP
China’s Covid mass testing regime is creating a sea of medical waste
- Blanket screening is posing a new challenge, leaving behind a trail of used test kits, face masks and personal protective gear that need to be disposed of properly
- The trash is being generated at a scale ‘practically unseen in human history’ and the strategy is also an economic burden for local governments, experts say
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Health workers carry swab samples taken from locked down residents in Shanghai. Photo: AFP