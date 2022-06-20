Refining risk strategies can help protect health systems from the coronavirus, researcher say. Photo: AFP
Refining risk strategies can help protect health systems from the coronavirus, researcher say. Photo: AFP
China /  Science

What’s the key to stopping Covid overload of health systems in China? Focus on the vulnerable, study finds

  • Research on Shanghai’s outbreak points to low risk of milder cases becoming severe
  • Risk strategies can be refined to make the most of available medical resources, they say

Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 7:00pm, 20 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Refining risk strategies can help protect health systems from the coronavirus, researcher say. Photo: AFP
Refining risk strategies can help protect health systems from the coronavirus, researcher say. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE