China’s Mars rover Zhu Rong is pictured next to the landing platform with a Chinese national flag on it, taken by a remote camera on Mars in June 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE/China National Space Administration
China’s Mars mission on track to lead the world in retrieving Martian rocks by 2031, says programme veteran
- China’s timeline is two years ahead of a US-European planned Mars mission to return samples to Earth for laboratory testing, according to Sun Zezhou
- The 2028 launch window to send two spacecraft up is still being debated, with experts assessing travel time to the red planet and dust storm season
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
China’s Mars rover Zhu Rong is pictured next to the landing platform with a Chinese national flag on it, taken by a remote camera on Mars in June 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE/China National Space Administration