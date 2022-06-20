The event in the southwestern Chinese city has been postponed several times. Photo: Xinhua
The event in the southwestern Chinese city has been postponed several times. Photo: Xinhua
Environment
China /  Science

Cop 15: UN Biodiversity Conference set to move from China to Canada after Covid-19 delays

  • Sources say the event that had been scheduled to be held in Kunming in December will move to Montreal instead
  • The meeting has already been postponed because of Covid-19 and scientists say the move shows that the world realises it cannot afford further delays

Echo Xie
Echo Xie

Updated: 10:43pm, 20 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The event in the southwestern Chinese city has been postponed several times. Photo: Xinhua
The event in the southwestern Chinese city has been postponed several times. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE