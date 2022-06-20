Rescue workers help at the site where a building collapsed following flooding in China’s southern Guangxi region on Saturday. Photo: cnsphoto
Mass evacuations as record rain, floods strike southern China

  • Nearly 150,000 residents flee homes after houses, fields and roads are inundated
  • Beijing sends rescue task force to Guangxi and Guangzhou to oversee emergency operations