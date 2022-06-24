Scientists have revealed for the first time the structure of ocean currents in the South China Sea , which is key to monitoring areas like climate change, the ecosystem and fish productivity in the waters that surround a fifth of the world’s population. Led by Gan Jianping from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, the team found a three-layered structure of rotating circulation in the sea. They discovered the currents rotate anticlockwise in the upper layer, clockwise in the middle layer, and counterclockwise again in the bottom layer. Rotating horizontally, the currents cause corresponding upward and downward motions, according to the researchers. The upward motion brings nutrient-rich cooler, deep water towards the surface, providing food for marine life. The downward motion deposits and spreads organic carbon into the deep ocean. Study lead author Gan, a chair professor who specialises in ocean circulation research, said changes in ocean currents had a big impact on biological productivity – and in turn fishery – in the sea. “Taking fishery as an example, if the rotating current becomes weaker – such as under climate change – less nutrients will be brought up to the surface and fish productivity will drop,” he said. “That means there will be less fish available to feed countries surrounding the South China Sea such as China, Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore.” The researchers from HKUST, the University of Macau and the Southern University of Science and Technology in Shenzhen published their findings in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Communications in April. Chinese scientists say model can predict dangerous waves in Andaman Sea “This three-dimensional circulation has a profound influence on pathways of water mass path and the transports of energy and biogeochemical substances in the [South China Sea],” the team wrote. “Our study demonstrates that the rotating circulation is structured by energetic hotspots with large vorticity arising from unique dynamics in the marginal sea.” Those hotspots are caused by intense currents along the steep continental slope surrounding the deep basin of the sea and water exchange with the western Pacific Ocean, Gan said. Marginal seas, as opposed to open oceans, are surrounded by continents and generally have a deep basin surrounded by a steep slope, according to the team. The researchers said these seas – such as the Baltic Sea, Mediterranean Sea, Gulf of Mexico, Red Sea and the South China Sea – have rotating circulation patterns that are forced by an inflow-outflow water exchange with the adjacent oceans through straits. The South China Sea, which connects to the western Pacific through the Luzon Strait, is the largest marginal sea in Southeast Asia and is surrounded by countries that are home to around 22 per cent of the world’s population, according to the team. Based on their findings, the scientists in March launched an online 3D simulation platform called WavyOcean that visualises the marine environment around Guangdong province, Hong Kong and Macau, as well as the South China, East China, Yellow and Bohai seas and the western Pacific. Gan said the platform provides data – including on 3D ocean currents, temperature, salinity and levels of nitrate – that supports marine research in the region and policymakers with development plans, including the Lantau Tomorrow Vision. That vision is to create a new metropolis on man-made islands in waters off Lantau Island in Hong Kong, which Gan noted could affect the local marine ecosystem.