Large parts of southern China, including Guangxi region, are currently under water. Photo: AFP
China /  Science

Quarter of world’s population at risk from once-in-a-century floods

  • Around 1.8 billion people face a “significant” risk, including hundreds of millions in the world’s two most populous countries – India and China
  • Researchers found that trillions of US dollars of economic activity, accounting for 12 per cent of global GDP in 2020, is threatened by the floods

Holly Chik
Updated: 11:00pm, 28 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
