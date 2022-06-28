Large parts of southern China, including Guangxi region, are currently under water. Photo: AFP
Quarter of world’s population at risk from once-in-a-century floods
- Around 1.8 billion people face a “significant” risk, including hundreds of millions in the world’s two most populous countries – India and China
- Researchers found that trillions of US dollars of economic activity, accounting for 12 per cent of global GDP in 2020, is threatened by the floods
