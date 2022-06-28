People protest in front of the Henan branch of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission in Zhengzhou, calling for their money to be returned. Photo: Weibo
People protest in front of the Henan branch of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission in Zhengzhou, calling for their money to be returned. Photo: Weibo
Josephine Ma
Opinion

Opinion

As I see it by Josephine Ma

Beijing would be wise to learn from the outcry over misuse of Covid-19 health codes

  • Victims of alleged financial scam accused officials of manipulating the app by turning their codes red when they went to Zhengzhou to protest
  • It could further dent public confidence in the government’s pandemic controls, as well as in its sincerity to protect the bank depositors

Josephine Ma
Josephine Ma

Updated: 7:55pm, 28 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP