The new telescope will join a network of anntenas built on the grasslands of Inner Mongola. Photo: Handout
China to start building giant telescope to monitor solar winds that can knock out satellites and power grids
- Researchers say work will start soon to assemble the three antennas that will make up the Mingantu telescope in Inner Mongolia
- It will be used to track streams of charged particles from the sun that can trigger geomagnetic storms and cause serious disruption
