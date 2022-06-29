The team sequenced the genome of Bathynomus jamesi – a giant isopod – for the study. Photo: Institute of Oceanology, Chinese Academy of Sciences
‘Giant genes’ shed light on how ‘alien’ crustacean has adapted to the deep sea
- Chinese scientists sequenced the genome of a giant isopod, which has a huge stomach and a large amount of fat stored for energy
- They found it has expanded gene families related to its body size and strengthened growth-related hormone signalling pathways
