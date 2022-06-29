Mrs Ples, the most complete skull of an Australopithecus africanus ever discovered, was previously thought to be between 2.1 and 2.6 million years old. Photo: Prisma/UIG/Getty
How old are our earliest human ancestors? A million years older than we thought, study finds
- New study says South African Australopithecus remains are between 3.4 and 3.7 million years old, making them contemporaries of the famous ‘Lucy’
- The discovery suggests the hominid family tree is ‘more like a bush’, according to scientist
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Mrs Ples, the most complete skull of an Australopithecus africanus ever discovered, was previously thought to be between 2.1 and 2.6 million years old. Photo: Prisma/UIG/Getty