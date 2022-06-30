Researchers from Nankai University in Tianjin have implanted a sensor in a goat’s brain without piercing the skull. Photo: Nankai University
Chinese team implants brain sensor without cracking skull
- Researchers in Tianjin say they inserted a device in a goat’s brain via a vein on the weekend
- The less-invasive technique is a new way of capturing electrical neural signals, lead scientist says
