Researchers from Nankai University in Tianjin have implanted a sensor in a goat’s brain without piercing the skull. Photo: Nankai University
Researchers from Nankai University in Tianjin have implanted a sensor in a goat’s brain without piercing the skull. Photo: Nankai University
Science
China /  Science

Chinese team implants brain sensor without cracking skull

  • Researchers in Tianjin say they inserted a device in a goat’s brain via a vein on the weekend
  • The less-invasive technique is a new way of capturing electrical neural signals, lead scientist says

Echo Xie
Echo Xie

Updated: 10:30am, 30 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Researchers from Nankai University in Tianjin have implanted a sensor in a goat’s brain without piercing the skull. Photo: Nankai University
Researchers from Nankai University in Tianjin have implanted a sensor in a goat’s brain without piercing the skull. Photo: Nankai University
READ FULL ARTICLE