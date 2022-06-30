The James Webb Space Telescope is able to gaze farther into the cosmos than any telescope before it, thanks to its enormous primary mirror and instruments that focus on infrared, allowing it to peer through dust and gas. Image: NASA
Webb telescope allows Nasa to reveal the deepest image ever taken of the universe
- On July 12, space agency will unveil Webb’s first spectroscopy of a faraway planet, known as an exoplanet
- Nasa deputy administrator says thanks to an efficient launch, the telescope could stay operational for 20 years, double the lifespan originally envisaged
