The emergence of the more transmissible subvariants will test China’s zero-Covid strategy. Photo: AP
BA.4 and BA.5: what we know about the new Omicron subvariants
- They are now the dominant strains in the US and elsewhere, and many countries are expecting a surge in cases in the coming months
- Studies have shown they can escape antibodies from vaccines and previous infections, but it’s not clear if they cause more severe disease
