The largest Aletai meteorite weighs 28 tonnes and was found by a farmer in 1898. More have been found in the area in recent years. Photo: Handout
The largest Aletai meteorite weighs 28 tonnes and was found by a farmer in 1898. More have been found in the area in recent years. Photo: Handout
Science
China /  Science

Asteroid’s ‘unique trajectory’ created world’s longest meteorite field in China

  • Aletai likely entered atmosphere at a low angle and followed a path like a stone skipping across a lake, according to international team of scientists
  • It is not known when the iron meteor shower took place, but fragments are scattered across a vast expanse of more than 400km in the Xinjiang region

Ling Xin
Ling Xin in Beijing

Updated: 12:00pm, 1 Jul, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The largest Aletai meteorite weighs 28 tonnes and was found by a farmer in 1898. More have been found in the area in recent years. Photo: Handout
The largest Aletai meteorite weighs 28 tonnes and was found by a farmer in 1898. More have been found in the area in recent years. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE