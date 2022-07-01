The largest Aletai meteorite weighs 28 tonnes and was found by a farmer in 1898. More have been found in the area in recent years. Photo: Handout
Asteroid’s ‘unique trajectory’ created world’s longest meteorite field in China
- Aletai likely entered atmosphere at a low angle and followed a path like a stone skipping across a lake, according to international team of scientists
- It is not known when the iron meteor shower took place, but fragments are scattered across a vast expanse of more than 400km in the Xinjiang region
