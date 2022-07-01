Removal of a Covid-19 risk indicator in China’s digital travel pass has eliminated a major barrier to domestic travel. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: China’s pandemic rule changes a nod to science on Omicron and economy, say experts
- Changes based on Omicron’s shorter incubation period seen to promote a more targeted approach to pandemic control
- It is not a shift from zero-Covid, health officials and public health experts caution
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Removal of a Covid-19 risk indicator in China’s digital travel pass has eliminated a major barrier to domestic travel. Photo: Xinhua