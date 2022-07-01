Removal of a Covid-19 risk indicator in China’s digital travel pass has eliminated a major barrier to domestic travel. Photo: Xinhua
Removal of a Covid-19 risk indicator in China’s digital travel pass has eliminated a major barrier to domestic travel. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Science

Coronavirus: China’s pandemic rule changes a nod to science on Omicron and economy, say experts

  • Changes based on Omicron’s shorter incubation period seen to promote a more targeted approach to pandemic control
  • It is not a shift from zero-Covid, health officials and public health experts caution

Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 4:00pm, 1 Jul, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Removal of a Covid-19 risk indicator in China’s digital travel pass has eliminated a major barrier to domestic travel. Photo: Xinhua
Removal of a Covid-19 risk indicator in China’s digital travel pass has eliminated a major barrier to domestic travel. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE