The Pentagon says it remains confident it can deliver hypersonic weapons in the next few years. Photo: Shutterstock Images
China /  Science

US hypersonic missile fails in test in latest setback for project

  • The Pentagon said the test flight in Hawaii failed as a result of a problem that took place after ignition
  • The US is struggling to catch up with countries such as China, Russia and North Korea which have all been testing high-speed weapons

Bloomberg
Updated: 2:42pm, 1 Jul, 2022

