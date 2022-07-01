The Pentagon says it remains confident it can deliver hypersonic weapons in the next few years. Photo: Shutterstock Images
US hypersonic missile fails in test in latest setback for project
- The Pentagon said the test flight in Hawaii failed as a result of a problem that took place after ignition
- The US is struggling to catch up with countries such as China, Russia and North Korea which have all been testing high-speed weapons
