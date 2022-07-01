A team of Chinese researchers has found mosquitoes are more attracted to dengue and Zika-infected mice than healthy mice. Photo: BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
Chinese scientists unlock mosquito mystery in scent study that could aid control of dengue and Zika

  • Findings open the door to a new strategy using vitamin supplements to control mosquito-vectored diseases
  • Chemical analysis of infected mice and humans identified a molecule, called acetophenone, that mosquitoes found particularly attractive

Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 5:24pm, 1 Jul, 2022

