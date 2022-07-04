A primitively feathered theropod dinosaur carries off a mammalian victim during a snowy volcanic winter caused by massive eruptions during the Triassic-Jurassic Extinction. Illustration: Larry Felder
Science
China /  Science

Footprints in China show dinosaurs came in from the cold to rule the world, say scientists

  • A feathery coat and adaptation to extreme cold helped the animals survive the end-Triassic mass extinction that wiped out reptiles: paper
  • Team says evidence unearthed in Junggar Basin, Xinjiang, indicates Triassic dinosaurs regularly endured freezing conditions

Holly Chik
Updated: 9:30pm, 4 Jul, 2022

