China has reported its first community outbreak of the highly transmissible Omicron subvariant BA5 – which has already become the dominant strain in the United States, Britain and Israel. Zhang Yi, an infectious diseases specialist from Shaanxi’s centre for disease control and prevention, told the news platform Cnwest.com that the strain was behind the latest outbreak in the provincial capital Xian. Hong Kong lawmaker tests positive for Covid after posing for photo with Xi Jinping On Tuesday the central government announced that the province had recorded seven symptomatic cases and two asymptomatic ones. In the past few months, several cities, including Beijing and Shanghai, have been battling outbreaks caused by earlier Omicron sub variants BA.2 and BA.2.2. “The Omicron BA5 subvariant is even more transmissible and spreads even more quickly than the previous BA2.2 sublineage, and it has an even stronger capability to escape vaccines,” Zhang said. The city authorities in Xian have divided the city into low, medium and high-risk areas, telling residents in the latter to stay at home. Even those living in low-risk districts have been asked not to leave their area and residents must provide a negative test result taken in the previous 48 hours before being allowed to leave the city. From Wednesday, Xian will impose further curbs on movement and gatherings for one week. During this period food markets, entertainment premises, libraries and cinemas will be closed and dine-in services in restaurants suspended. Meanwhile, weddings will not be allowed, the numbers attending funerals will be limited and banquets will be banned. Schools and kindergartens will have to start their summer holidays earlier and university and college students will have to stay on campus. Since Shanghai’s two-month lockdown, China has been resorting to frequent PCR tests and precise contact tracing to stop the spread of the disease, though Omicron’s highly infectious nature has made it increasingly difficult to maintain zero-Covid . The new Omicron subvariants, which started circulating in South Africa earlier this year, have quickly taken over the “stealth Omicron” BA.2 and BA.2.2 subvariants and became the dominant strains in many Western countries within a matter of weeks. Two mutations in their spike proteins help BA5 – and its related strain BA4 – escape the antibodies induced by vaccines and previous infections, making reinfection much easier. Their emergence is another factor for regulators around the world to consider when deciding what vaccines to prepare for the northern hemisphere winter – a decision the US Food and Drug Administration is expected to make this month. Covid-19: new cases on the rise in China as travel rules ease So far there is no evidence that the new subvariants have caused more severe disease, but a rapid rise in positive cases would mean more hosptialisations and deaths even if the percentage is low, particularly among vulnerable groups like the elderly. Chinese President Xi Jinping said last week that the country was willing to pay an economic price to maintain the zero-Covid policy , but the arrival of the new variant is only going to make that harder to achieve. However, the Chinese government has also issued new guidelines to loosen the quarantine requirements for incoming international travellers, meaning local officials will have to eliminate all local transmission and identify all imported cases. China has seen more local outbreaks lately. So far the largest outbreak has been found in Anhui, where over a thousand cases have been reported in about week. The government has not named the variant in circulation, though it is likely to be BA2 or BA2.2, which have been dominant in China in recent months.