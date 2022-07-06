A Chinese astronomy satellite has discovered the strongest magnetic field yet found in the universe, according to a team of researchers. They said the field – with a strength of 1.6 billion tesla – was detected on the surface of a neutron star more than 22,000 light years from Earth, called Swift J0243.6+6124. It was discovered by the Chinese space telescope Insight-HXMT, which is based on a satellite. Tesla is the unit of field intensity for magnetic fields. The average field on the surface of the Earth is about 0.00005 tesla – meaning the magnetic field on the neutron star is some 32 trillion times as strong as that of the Earth. The discovery surpasses a previous record of 1 billion tesla on another neutron star – detected by the same astronomy satellite – and suggests pulsars have complex magnetic field structures. China’s Hard X-ray Modulation Telescope, or Insight-HXMT, was launched in 2017 . It is the most powerful high-energy X-ray telescope in orbit. “The broad energy coverage and large collection area of Insight-HXMT in the hard X-ray band allowed us to detect the CRSF [cyclotron resonance scattering feature] with the highest energy known to date,” the team behind the latest discovery wrote in The Astrophysical Journal , a peer-reviewed publication, on June 28. “The detection of CRSFs is the only way to directly and reliably measure the magnetic field near the surface of a neutron star.” Cyclotron lines are spectral features in the X-ray spectra of objects containing highly magnetised neutron stars, according to a study by German astronomers in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics in 2019. They can be used to measure the strength of magnetic fields in these objects. A journey to the magnetic centre of the Earth – from space The research team includes scientists from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Sun Yat-sen University, Xiangtan University, Tsinghua University, Eberhard Karls University in Germany and the Russian Academy of Sciences. “We argue that the detection of the highest-energy CRSF reported here unambiguously proves the presence of multipole field components close to the surface of the neutron star,” the team said. “Such a scenario has previously been suggested for several pulsating ultraluminous X-ray sources, including Swift J0243.6+6124, and our result represents the first direct confirmation of this scenario.”