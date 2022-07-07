Nasa is back in touch with its US$32.7 million Capstone spacecraft, which went silent on Monday after leaving Earth’s orbit on its way to the moon. The US space agency said on Wednesday that contact had been restored with the satellite, which spent nearly a week circling the globe after launching from New Zealand on June 28. China takes aim at Nasa chief’s moon military takeover claims Nasa said data shows “the spacecraft is in good health and operated safely on its own while it was out of contact with Earth.” The cause of the communications drop-off is under investigation. Capstone’s mission is to test out a lopsided lunar orbit which, if successful, will balance the gravities of the Earth and moon and allow the satellite – or a space station – to stay in constant contact with home. Nasa lost contact with the satellite, which weighs 25kg (55lbs) and is the size of a microwave oven, after one successful communication and a second partial one on Monday, soon after it was kick-started out of Earth’s orbit.