Internet giant Tencent has launched a 10 billion-yuan (US$1.5 billion) fund to give Chinese researchers new freedom to explore science, unhindered by conditions or targets. Most scientific activities in China must meet a clear goal or deadline, especially when their funding comes from the government. The New Cornerstone Investigator programme launched by Tencent last week will give each recipient up to 5 million yuan a year to do whatever he or she likes. There is no obligation on the scientists who receive the funds, except to write a two-page report by the end of the year to brief a committee on what they did. And even then, if they do not want to write a report, that is fine as well. The programme has triggered a lot of interest in China’s research community. “Original innovation is the most difficult task in basic research. Free exploration is unpredictable, difficult to plan, extremely risky and time consuming. That’s why these research activities are less funded,” Pan Jianwei , executive vice-president of the University of Science and Technology of China and a lead scientist in China’s national quantum research programme, said in a statement. Tencent will be responsible for the programme’s daily operation but the selection of candidates and the evaluation of their work will be arranged and determined by several science committees of various disciplines whose members will remain anonymous. Tencent’s Pony Ma pledges to serve society despite slower growth Panel members will pay a lot of attention to the selection process because the quality of chosen candidates reflects on the committees’ credibility, according to Shi Yigong, president of Westlake University and a leading biologist who sat on the founding committee. “We want to fund ambitious, vigorous, courageous scientists, those who dare to explore with all their might in the uncharted territory of mankind,” he said. China has made great progress in basic research in recent years but still struggles with innovation. Most scientists engaged in basic research must obtain funding through competitive projects, considered by many as a bottleneck that limits their creativity. The new programme will fund research in two major areas: mathematics and physical sciences; and biological and biomedical sciences. Under each area there are tens of secondary subjects, such as theoretical computing science and molecular biology. A grant of 5 million yuan per candidate per year will be given for experimental research and 3 million yuan will be granted for theoretical research, in a five-year cycle. “The scientists we fund are those who ‘sit on the bench’ doing fundamental research, and their research must step into ‘no man’s land’,” said a director of the secretariat of the programme in an interview published in China Science Daily on Wednesday. “Such research is always in companies with great uncertainty and high risk. If a scientist explores deep enough, even if he or she fails, he or she has contributed by warning others that this path is not possible,” the unnamed director said. Applications for the first round of grants close on September 30 and the first 60 successful candidates will be announced in the first quarter of 2023. The candidates, regardless of nationality, can either apply through an institutional nomination or nominate themselves. To qualify for a grant, the candidate must be 55 years of age or younger, have more than five years’ experience as a doctoral supervisor, work in mainland China, Hong Kong or Macau and not be nominated for this year’s Xplorer prize. Xplorer, which was started in 2018, is another charitable award funded by Tencent. It has supported more than 150 scientists under the age of 45. The New Cornerstone programme mainly supports candidates’ research activities, including the recruitment of technicians and purchase of equipment. Funds will be transferred to the researcher’s institution and used as required. A tenet of the programme is that no specific research tasks are set for the funded scientists and there will be no assessment of papers or a deadline for results. 7 top innovations President Xi Jinping saw at Hong Kong Science Park The scientist can choose to reveal their progress in academic meetings or simply submit a two-page report at the end of the year, according to the programme managers. Zhang Jie, director of Tsung-Dao Lee Institute and former president of Shanghai Jiao Tong University, said China’s research community had long craved this kind of programme. “We hope that in 10 years’ time … a number of New Cornerstone investigators become leading scientists in their fields,” he said.