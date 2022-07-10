In spring, northwest winds used to blow from Siberia and the Mongolian Plateau, carrying large amounts of sand from the Gobi Desert and engulfing China’s north in yellow dust and sand. China has already tried to combat the problem with the “Great Green Wall” project, a huge artificial ecological engineering effort that stretches from the northeastern province of Heilongjiang to the northwestern region of Xinjiang with the aim of planting 35 million hectares of trees by 2050. But some believe China’s massive wind farms can play a similar role in mitigating the effects of dust storms. A group of researchers at Lanzhou University of Technology, in northwestern Gansu province, found during a wind tunnel experiment that a turbine could cause more than 50 per cent of the dust and sand in the air nearby to sink and stay on the ground. The study was published in the Chinese peer-reviewed Journal of Huazhong University of Science and Technology last month. “The wind farms in the northwest are in the path of dust storms, so we want to see if they can operate like the shelter forest,” said Ma Gaosheng, corresponding author of the study and an associate professor at the university, referring to the Great Green Wall project. Carbon neutral goal: China to pass UK as top offshore wind farm installer He said China had the largest wind power capacity in the world, with many of its turbines installed in the Gobi Desert in the northwest of China. Ma and his colleagues tested the impact of wind turbines on sand movement at different wind speeds in the wind tunnel. They found that the spinning blades could form an air pocket with turbulence that caused dust and sand to sink to the ground. The higher the wind speed, the better the effect. However, Ma said it was too early to extrapolate the results to outdoor situations. “The wind turbine blades don’t spin as fast in the field as they do in the wind tunnel,” he said, adding that the researchers were developing monitoring instruments for outdoor use. China’s massive wind power projects were built over the last 10 years, coinciding with a decrease in dust storms. Beijing had an average 18 dust days per year in the 1950s but it dropped to less than one day a year in the past decade, according to state news agency Xinhua. China is a global leader in renewable energy . It had installed 328 gigawatts of wind power capacity by the end of 2021, the equivalent of 15 times the capacity of Three Gorges Dam , 1.4 times higher than Europe’s capacity and 2.6 times the United States. China offers Mongolia helping hand to fight sandstorm challenge China also plans to build a further 450GW of solar and wind capacity in the Gobi Desert, He Lifeng, director of the economic planning agency the National Development and Reform Commission, said in May. The impact of China’s renewable energy infrastructure on the regional climate is worth watching. A separate study led by researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences in 2020 found that the large-scale installation of wind and solar power plants in northwestern China would lead to a rise in the near-surface temperature and precipitation in western Xinjiang and parts of Gansu province . But when solar and wind power plants were built on a smaller scale there was no significant change in the local near-surface temperature, the authors found. “China has built, and will build, a large amount of solar and wind power capacity. Their impact on regional climate is noteworthy,” Ma said. “We heard from local farmers that the precipitation had increased inside wind farms, but nobody measured it.”