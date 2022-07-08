Researchers in China and the US have found that sounds – no matter whether music or white noise – can relieve pain in mice, raising prospects for future developments in music therapy and pain management. Music and natural sounds are known to positively affect mood, relieve stress and relax the body. But according to a study published in the peer-reviewed journal Science on Friday, sound does not just distract from pain – it suppresses it. “In the future, these findings could spur the development of alternative interventions for treating pain,” said the researchers with the University of Science and Technology of China, Anhui Medical University and National Institutes of Health in the US. China’s top science and technology advisory commission emerges from the dark Lead author Zhang Zhi, a professor at USTC’s department of biophysics and neurobiology, said the findings supported future clinical applications to help relieve chronic pain. “Sounds can be a complement to medicines to relieve pain in people who have undergone surgery or labour, especially for chronic pain that lasts years,” Zhang said. “It is easy to access with few side effects .” The researchers found that the parts of the nervous system that process pain and sound interact, making it possible to reduce pain in mice through sound stimulation. The scientists injected mice with a solution that causes inflammation to investigate whether music that is pleasant to humans would have a pain-numbing effect. They experimented with different sounds and volume levels and found that harmonious sounds, dissonant sounds and white noise all suppressed pain in the mice, which did not flinch when poked. The effect lasted for at least two days when mice were exposed to pleasant sounds for 20 minutes per day for three days. The researchers found that the key to achieving pain relief was to keep the volume at a “sweet spot” 5 decibels louder than the surrounding noise level. Zhang said that smart devices could play music or white noise at this level to reduce pain in humans. China-US scientists grow first human-monkey embryo, but is it ethical? The scientists were inspired by earlier studies on humans. In 1960, a group of dentists in the US published a study, also in Science , reporting that their patients experienced less pain during operations when they listened to sounds. They concluded that music promoted relaxation, while “random noise” was the main agent that directly suppressed pain. However, the new study suggests that several types of sound can suppress pain if played at 5 decibels above the ambient noise volume. The Chinese scientists said the underlying pain relief mechanism involved inhibiting inputs from the auditory cortex – a part of the brain that processes sound – to the somatosensory thalamus, the body’s information “relay station” for pain and other sensations such as touch, pressure and temperature.