Wuhan University in Hubei province, central China, is on high alert after a cholera infection was discovered in one of its dormitories over the weekend. The Wuchang district disease control and prevention centre (CDC) in the city of Wuhan was alerted to the case on Saturday night, with the patient’s symptoms including vomiting, diarrhoea and low fever. Cholera was confirmed after the pathogen that caused the case was verified by the CDC’s municipal and provincial levels, according to a statement issued on Monday by the Wuchang district government. The patient had greatly improved and no other cases were found, the government said. “The disease has been controlled and the symptoms gone after effective treatment. We have organised professional agencies to conduct sample testing and contact tracing and had the environment sealed off and sterilised. No new cases have been found so far.” The statement followed the widespread sharing on Sunday of online rumours that students in one of the university’s dormitories were asked to isolate and have anal swabs because of a cholera infection. The university’s affiliated hospital sent out a notice on Sunday asking students to watch out for symptoms of bowel infection. The notice said they would need to register their information, seek professional guidance and visit the Zhongnan Hospital’s fever clinic if they showed malaria-like symptoms and vomiting. Cholera is an acute diarrheal infection which can be fatal if untreated. It is caused by food or water contaminated with the bacterium Vibrio cholerae . Although most infected people do not develop symptoms, bacteria can be present in their faeces for up to 10 days and shed back into the environment, potentially infecting others, according to the World Health Organization. There have been a number of cholera epidemics in China since the seventh global wave of the disease in 1961. Tens of thousands of cases were recorded in the country in the 1990s, but infections have been held to very low levels in the past 20 years. Five cholera infections were reported in China last year and none developed into severe cases.