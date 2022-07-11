Chinese researchers say their gravity detector can help submarines avoid accidents. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese scientists develop gravity detector with potential use in submarine navigation
- The device’s other applications could include mobile missile launch and earthquake detection
- Unlike previous gravimeters, it takes only a couple of minutes to set up and calibrate and performs well despite noise, vibration and other disturbances
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Chinese researchers say their gravity detector can help submarines avoid accidents. Photo: Xinhua