Several cities across China have imposed partial lockdowns in response to local flare-ups of Covid-19 . These include Jiamusi, a city on the border with Russia, which ordered businesses and public venues to shut down for three days, effective from 9am on Saturday, after reporting a single case. ‘Treated like a virus’: teacher says she was sacked because she’d had Covid Meanwhile Beihai, a coastal city of 1.8 million people in Guangxi, began to lock down two of its three districts from 7am on Saturday, placing restrictions on 84 communities classified as high-risk areas and 68 others as medium-risk. As of Friday, 218 infections had been recorded in the city, all asymptomatic. The previous day, Huaiyuan county in Anhui locked down its population of almost a million people after reporting 151 infections on Thursday. In total, mainland China reported 450 new Covid-19 cases for Friday, of which 75 were symptomatic and 375 were asymptomatic, according to the National Health Commission. That compares with 432 and 292 cases over the previous two days. There were no new deaths, keeping the nation’s death toll to 5,226. As of Friday, mainland China had confirmed 227,272 symptomatic cases. China has seen a sudden climb in cases over the past two months, with Anhui in the southeast and Guangxi in the southwest becoming the latest hotspots. On July 5, it reported its first outbreak of the highly transmissible Omicron subvariant BA. 5, which has already become the dominant strain in the United States, Britain and Israel. Chinese President Xi Jinping has said that the country is willing to pay an economic price to maintain its zero-Covid policy . The country’s strict controls mean that tens of millions of people have been ordered to queue up outside for mass testing even during the current heatwave, w hich has seen temperatures pass 40C (104 Fahrenheit) in many cities . Some cities – including Hefei in Anhui, Pingtan in Fujian and Nanjing in Jiangsu – said they would only do PCR tests in the morning and evening because of the scorching weather, but others are continuing to test when the sun is at its height. “Everyone is suffering under the sun during mass testing, with the risk of heatstroke and infection,” said Lin Min, a man in his eighties from the southern city of Guangzhou. Backlash as Beijing compound demands quarantined residents wear monitor Ma Dehui, who had travelled from neighbouring Shenzhen for an industrial exhibition in Guangzhou, said many people had decided to leave the event after learning that a new case had been found nearby. “Everyone is afraid to go travelling or even dine out. They are also worried about people coming from other cities. But then business activities and consumption will die.”