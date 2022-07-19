Penguins lost their ability to fly more than 60 million years ago, long before polar ice sheets formed, an international study has found. The seabirds became capable of wing-propelled diving in the ocean, which became their major food source, according to joint lead author of the study, Zhou Chengran, of Shenzhen-based BGI-Research. “Penguins in the South Pole do not face land predators, like polar bears in the North Pole. Not being able to fly does not increase their risk of being preyed on,” she said. “Penguins’ wings are similar to fish fins and unlike the foldable wings of other water diving birds. That way they can reduce water resistance and save energy while swimming. Losing their flying ability helped them live in the ocean.” While penguins are at the front line of global temperature changes, their past adaptability has researchers buoyant about their future survival prospects. The scientists reconstructed more than 60 million years of evolutionary history of penguins by analysing the genomes of living and recently extinct penguin species (within the last 300 years), and data from fossils. The team from Argentina, Australia, Britain, China, Denmark, Germany, New Zealand, Norway, South Africa and the United States published their findings in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Communications on Tuesday. They explained how penguins transitioned from terrestrial to marine birds, living in some of the most extreme environments on Earth, such as Antarctica and the Southern Ocean. “Over 60 million years these iconic birds have evolved to become highly specialised marine predators, and are now well adapted to some of the most extreme environments on Earth. “Yet, as their evolutionary history reveals, they now stand as sentinels highlighting the vulnerability of cold-adapted fauna in a rapidly warming world,” the team wrote. Study co-author Pan Hailin, also from BGI-Research, said penguins’ body structure had evolved to be very different from other birds to adapt to extreme environments. “Penguin bodies are sleek and streamlined for swimming. Their flippers are like fish fins and their feet are webbed like ducks. They have a short beak, sharp vision for underwater diving and hunting, as well as a thick layer of fat to keep warm,” he said. The ‘doomsday glacier’ is breaking up – scientists are racing to get a look Pan said their taste buds had also changed. “Penguins only retain genes related to detecting sourness and saltiness, and have gradually lost functional copies of genes to taste umami, sweetness and bitterness. “It could be related to how they eat in cold waters – penguins swallow their food quickly instead of taking it slow to enjoy the flavours,” he said. Among birds, penguins are the best divers and can hold their breath for minutes while diving. Emperor penguins can dive up to 500 metres (1,640 feet) deep and stay underwater for almost 30 minutes on a single breath. Pan said gene mutations strengthened oxygen binding proteins – myoglobin in muscles and haemoglobin in the blood – enabling them to hold their breath for so long. Senior author Guojie Zhang, chair professor at the evolutionary and organismal biology research centre, Zhejiang University, said the team was optimistic about the survival of penguins under the threat of climate change . Malaysian reef sharks’ skin condition may be linked to rising sea temperature “The common ancestor of today’s penguins appeared about 14 million years ago. Climate changes during the Miocene climate transition and repeated glacial events led to the rapid diversification of penguin lineages, giving rise to the emperor penguin, king penguin and Adelie penguin. “Penguins have been able to overcome extreme climate changes and have been adaptable to different environments. Our understanding of how penguins adapt to the ocean and polar region allows us to better protect them, and gives us hope about their future,” he said.