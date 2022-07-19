A proposed US move to defund Chinese research labs would only have symbolic rather than actual impact on China, according to researchers in the country. This comes after US House of Representatives appropriators backed a move to bar American public health agencies, including the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, from funding research labs in four nations including China – specifically a virology lab in Wuhan caught up in a lab-leak controversy. “None of the funds … may be made available to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, or any other laboratory located in a country determined by the secretary of state to be a foreign adversary, including China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran,” read an amendment to the 2023 fiscal budget approved by the House Committee on Appropriations on June 30. If signed into law, the measure could cut off millions of dollars of US funding on collaborative research areas such as HIV, cancer, mental health and flu surveillance, Science magazine reported last week. However, there will be no significant impact on medical research in China, according to a Beijing-based immunologist who declined to be named because he is not authorised to talk to the media. “Most of the funds for our medical laboratories come from our country – from institutions such as the Ministry of Science and Technology or the National Natural Science Foundation of China (NSFC), so it won’t have a big impact on our researchers and institutions if the US cuts off funds,” he said. The NSFC, a major funding source for scientific research in China, poured more than 31 billion yuan (US$4.6 billion) into the field in 2021 and has raised its budget to 33 billion yuan this year. However, there might be symbolic implications for international cooperation, the immunologist said. “It means the official channels of communications between China and the US will be cut off, which is detrimental for international exchange,” he said. Lawrence Gostin, director of the O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law at Georgetown University, said the bill was a bad idea, because it should be career scientists making the call on whether a piece of research is of high value to the US and to the world. “Whenever politicians politicise science, everyone is worse off,” he warned. “Back-pedalling on cooperation during a pandemic is likely to make the US and the globe less safe when a new pandemic emerges. And we will experience multiple future public health threats.” US, UK sexual health clinics ill-prepared for monkeypox after years of neglect Some US politicians have called for a ban on funding to Chinese labs as the debate over the origins of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus behind Covid-19 continues. The amendment’s sponsor, Representative Chris Stewart, said a ban would ensure that research would not continue in “uncontrolled environments”. “Cutting American funding to our opposition’s research – particularly Chinese projects – should not be a partisan issue,” the Republican politician said. “There is significant evidence that Covid-19 leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology,” Stewart said. “And we can’t ignore the unfortunate reality: US taxpayer dollars were funnelled to the very lab that conducted this dangerous research and turned our world upside down.” However, there is no scientific evidence for the lab-leak hypothesis. The World Health Organization concluded last year it was “extremely unlikely” that Covid-19 might have spilled into humans in Wuhan from a lab. And in a report released last month, WHO said “key pieces of data” to explain how the pandemic began were still missing. Did the US fund risky research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology? The debate over the origins of Sars-CoV-2 also raised questions about bat coronavirus research in China using US funds. It has been revealed that US-based non-profit research group EcoHealth Alliance received US$3.7 million from the NIH to understand the risk of a novel bat virus spilling into humans in China, as had happened during the Sars outbreak of 2002, and part of the funds went to the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Anthony Fauci , director of the NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and top US Covid-19 adviser, told a congressional hearing last year that “the Sars-CoV-1 [virus] originated in bats in China. It would have been irresponsible of us if we did not investigate the bat viruses and the serology to see who might have been infected”. Sars-CoV-1 was the virus that caused the Sars, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, epidemic of 2002-03 that affected more than 30 countries and killed nearly 800 people worldwide. Other scientists believe the proposed funding ban would be an equal loss for both China and the US, as well as for individual researchers, with some calling for people-to-people communication. Brian Hall, a professor of Global Health at New York University’s Shanghai campus, said scientists needed to work together to tackle the pressing global concerns. “What this funding provides is the opportunity for Chinese and American teams to get to know one another through their working relationship which can foster deeper person-to-person connections,” he said, adding these connections can help form trust that fosters coordination and responsiveness to threats like Covid-19. “What I fear is a devolution of those bonds over time, which eventually will lead to siloed responses and lack of collaboration which can stimulate key discoveries and timely knowledge sharing.” Lu Hongzhou, an infectious disease specialist and head of Shenzhen’s medical expert team on pandemic control, said there was still a lot that China could learn from the US. “There will be some impact [of any funding freeze] but we want to keep up people-to-people cooperation with the US and reduce the impact,” Lu said. “If we want to cooperate, there are still a lot of channels.” Additional reporting by Pinghui Zhuang