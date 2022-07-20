China is expected to launch the second component of its Tiangong space station on Sunday, carrying new gadgets, robotic arms and equipment for experiments on the effects of space on plants and animals. The Wentian experiment module, weighing 20 tonnes (22 tons), is currently packed inside a Long March 5B heavy-lift rocket and sitting on a launch pad at the Wenchang Space Launch Site in the southern province of Hainan. The launch is expected to take place at 2.20pm Beijing time on Sunday, though the China Manned Space Agency has not confirmed it yet, only saying that various tests are now under way to prepare for the mission. Touchdown for Chinese astronauts after six months on Tiangong space station Wentian is equipped with several experiment cabinets, each designed as a “miniature laboratory” to host a series of experiments over the next 10 years, said Wang Ke of the Chinese Academy of Sciences during an online talk last month. The refrigerator-sized cabinets will support life sciences research on how microgravity and space radiation affect cell cultivation and the growth of plants, insects, small mammals and microbes, according to a space station handbook. The experiment module will allow the Chinese space station to support over 1,000 scientific experiments during its lifetime, said Wang, who is a senior member of the cabinet development team. After Wentian enters orbit, it will first rendezvous with Tiangong, now under construction in low-Earth orbit, from the forward docking port of the core module. A 10-metre (33-foot) robotic arm on the core module will then grab Wentian, rotate it 90 degrees and move it to another docking port. The docking process will be overseen by the three astronauts aboard the space station: Chen Dong, Liu Yang and Cai Xuzhe. Chinese space station crew preparing to return to Earth The same docking manoeuvre will happen when Mengtian – the space station’s third and final module – is launched in October to complete its T-shaped structure. Wentian comes with a 5-metre robotic arm developed by a team from the Harbin Institute of Technology. The two arms can be used separately or in combination to transport astronauts between different sites during spacewalks and install or remove external instruments for experiments, according to Chinese space authorities. Wentian contains a sleeping area, a toilet and a kitchen to accommodate up to three astronauts and allow for China’s first crew handover later this year. The module’s airlock cabin will become the space station’s main exit-entry point for astronauts, who have so far performed extravehicular activities through the core module’s airlock hatch. In January, the Chinese space station completed a successful transposition test with Tianzhou 2, a cargo resupply spacecraft that had been docked at the core module. The core module’s robotic arm released Tianzhou 2 and moved it around before putting it back. While the designed lifespan of the Chinese space station is 10 years, space experts expect it to stay in service into the 2040s. The US government has committed to extend the operations of the International Space Station until 2030.