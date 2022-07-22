Researchers in Beijing say they have found a gene in rice that can significantly increase yield and reduce the growth period, a discovery that could be a step towards improving food security . They said over-expressing the gene in a common rice species could increase the yield by more than 50 per cent while moving the harvest time forward by over two weeks. The team led by Zhou Wenbin at the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences has been testing this since 2018 in areas with different climates including Beijing, tropical city Sanya and Hangzhou by the Yangtze River, according to a statement posted on the academy’s website on Friday. “Yield increased by 41.3-68.3 per cent, harvest index increased by 40.3-55.7 per cent, and the heading date advanced 13-19 days,” the statement said. Harvest index is the ratio of grain to total shoot dry matter and is a measure of reproductive efficiency. The team’s findings were published in Science magazine on Friday. They said the gene – OsDREB1C – existed in many plants, and they had found that tweaking it in wheat also boosted productivity by over 20 per cent and shortened the growth period by nearly a week. “Rice is one of the most important food crops in the world, with more than half of the world’s population relying on it as a major food source,” Zhou said in the statement. “With the continuous increase in the population and the reduction of cultivated land, high yields are the unremitting pursuit for agricultural production,” he said. “But the growth of crop yield per unit has been slowing in recent years, and new approaches and strategies are urgently needed to further improve the yield per unit of grain.” Many genes that could increase rice yield have been reported in the last few decades, but most of them need a longer growing time. That can affect the overall productivity of rice farms in many regions, especially in warm and tropical areas that have two or even three harvests per year. Most productive rice species also require extra fertiliser, which can pollute the environment and affect the sustainability of farmland. Zhou’s team grew the modified rice in experimental paddies without giving it nitrogen, one of the most used fertilisers. “A large number of field experiments showed that in conditions where no nitrogen fertiliser was used, the yield … reached or even surpassed that of the wild type [of rice] in conditions where nitrogen fertiliser was used,” he said in the statement. The result is to do with the multifunctionality of the OsDREB1C gene. While most genes affect one particular trait, this one regulates photosynthesis, nitrogen intake and flowering, the researchers found. “Photosynthesis is the basis of all living matter and energy on Earth. Plants assimilate carbon dioxide and water into organic matter through photosynthesis to complete carbon fixation,” Zhou said. Meanwhile, nitrogen is a key part of chlorophyll, protein, nucleic acid and metabolites. “It is an essential element for the growth and development of crops,” he said. “The processes of photosynthetic carbon assimilation and nitrogen absorption and utilisation are closely coupled, and crucial to crop growth, development and yield formation,” he said. “Crop carbon-nitrogen metabolism synergy is the basis for crops to achieve high yields.” China warns of disease, pests in rice crops, squeezing Asian production Zhou said improving the photosynthetic and nitrogen use efficiency of OsDREB1C was the basis for achieving high yields and earlier maturity. “It enables the rice to grow rapidly in the vegetative stage to accumulate enough biomass, then distribute a large amount of carbon and nitrogen assimilation products into the grains in the reproductive growth stage,” he said. “This research opens the possibility of further improving crop yields in the context of continued population growth, shrinking arable land and global climate change.” How an ancient rice beer helped brew Chinese civilisation Wan Jianmin, a professor at Nanjing Agricultural University and a leading Chinese expert on rice who was not involved in the study, said it was a “breakthrough”. “The discovery that a single gene can regulate multiple important physiological pathways at the same time tackles the long-standing conflict between high yield and early maturity in agricultural production,” Wan said. “The gene can also be used in different crops,” he said, adding that it had development potential and was “of great significance to promote sustainable agricultural intensive production”. “But more importantly … this research provides new ideas and strategies for increasing crop yield and efficient utilisation of resources by synergistically improving multiple physiological traits in the future,” Wan said. “This will effectively promote the development of crop genetics and breeding and crop physiology research.”