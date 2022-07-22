Hong Kong deep space exploration researchers are looking to replicate lunar soil as closely as possible here on Earth, and then make bricks or a 3D print from the simulated soil to help construction projects on the moon. Yung Kai-leung, the director of the Research Centre for Deep Space Explorations at Hong Kong Polytechnic University, said the project could contribute to China’s Chang’e 8 mission, which aims to set up a lunar research station . “Chang’e 8 will be looking at construction on the moon. We’re going to do some research to determine the key technologies for building on the moon,” the chair professor of precision engineering said. Yung said the university was building a lab to examine the composition of the lunar soil down to the micron range (0.001mm) for scientists to produce a highly accurate simulant. “Many people around the world make simulants. But [they might] not be as accurate as we are because they may not be able to look into each grain of the lunar regolith [an area of lose rocks covering a bedrock] to make a simulant that exactly resembles [lunar soil].” Yung’s team was a driving force behind the moon sampling task of the Chinese Chang’e 5 lunar mission , which brought 1.7kg (3.7lbs) of rocks and dust back to Earth in 2020. They developed the scoops and sealed container used by the mission to collect and bring back surface soil and rocks from the moon – the first collection of lunar samples in more than four decades. Chinese, French scientists to work together on lunar rock samples Yu Tao, a professor in structural engineering at PolyU who is also part of the deep space explorations research centre, said the team was in the process of applying to the China National Space Administration for lunar soil samples collected by Chang’e 5. “We will analyse the chemical and the mineral components of the lunar soil – a few grams, or even less, would be enough – and produce a high-quality simulant,” he said. Yu said the team had identified two promising strategies for construction on the moon, which could be used for building a research station as part of the Chang’e 8 mission. The first one is a process known as plasma sintering, which makes use of lunar plasma – a type of ionised gas – to build and shape bricks or structural elements from lunar soil. “Another way is 3D printing. 3D printing of concrete structures is not new on Earth, but using the lunar regolith on the moon for it comes with new challenges. For example, we need to develop new printable lunar regolith-based material considering the lack of water on the moon. “We also need to make sure the structure stands there when the concrete has not hardened, and find out the best shape of the structure to make sure it can resist the harsh lunar environment.” Yu said it was unrealistic and costly to transport a large amount of building material from Earth to build a moon base. “We should make use of local resources on the moon, with the aid of small machines brought from Earth for automated construction,” he said. “If the automated construction technique works on the moon, it can also be used for building in remote areas on Earth.”