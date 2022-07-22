Wildlife conservationists in China are using artificial intelligence to track beavers in the far western Xinjiang region , making it easier for them to gather data on the animals’ habitat and population. The Altai Natural Conservation Association uses 100 infrared cameras to track Mengxin beavers, a national first-class protected animal that lives in the Altai region of northern Xinjiang. Each motion-activated camera captures between 3,000 and 5,000 photos per month – many triggered by wind or insects. Previously, association members had to sort through more than 30,000 pictures every month to uncover useful information about the beavers. Last giants of the Yangtze River declared extinct The conservationists teamed up with tech companies to create a new AI model to take over the tough job of filtering the photos. “All we need to do is upload the photo into the system, and the AI will find the useful pictures for us,” said Wang Dapeng, a member of the association, on Thursday. “The algorithm provides fast screening of photos and automatic segmentation of video clips,” said Cao Ji, director of Beijing Baller-Tech, which developed an algorithm to identify useful photos. “In the future, we will develop intelligent cameras that can independently track the movement of the beavers,” he said. The team found that identifying beavers using AI was a challenging task. The beavers’ fur acts as a camouflage, making image recognition difficult. Existing image recognition algorithms weren’t trained using photos of wildlife, so they had to create their own AI model. To train the AI model to identify beavers in raw camera photos, association members had to label sample photos of beavers and native plants. Beijing Baller-Tech supports the project on a pro bono basis. Chinese internet giant Tencent has provided server resources and a calculation platform for training and operating the AI model. “In the next stage, we will establish a database of local wild species and weather data and build monitoring platforms suitable for more animals,” Cao said. Beavers improve the local ecosystem by building nests and dams that slow the flow of water, which allows nutrients to accumulate, attracting more aquatic plants and fish. The abundance of fish attracts waterfowl and small mammals such as badgers. “With our efforts, the number of waterfowl observed each year has increased from 100 to 3,000,” Wang. The association is enterprising about applying new technology to their work. They have set up a stream on Douyin, China’s version of TikTok, with three cameras pointing at a beaver nest and dam. Viewers share clips on social media when they see beavers or ducks. Thanks to technology, public awareness about wildlife conservation is growing in China, Wang said. China sets fresh targets to protect plant and animal diversity Social media brought a surge in job applications to the association after its founder, Chu Wenwen, delivered a speech at the United Nations Biodiversity Conference (COP15) last year. But the association is cautious about hiring. The environment in Altai is harsh, which puts the association in a tough position, according to Wang. “Our daily work is located in the remote wilderness, so association members also need to consider realistic issues like marriage,” he said. The team now has 12 members working on several projects. “We might recruit in the future if we really need to, but we want to save more money for beavers and the AI gives us lots of help.”