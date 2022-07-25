Chinese scientists are building a state-of-the-art optical device to be mounted on California’s Hale telescope in a rare example of scientific collaboration with their US counterparts. The telescope, operated by the Caltech Optical Observatories and named after its designer George Ellery Hale, was the world’s largest telescope for more than four decades and still plays a leading role in cutting-edge astronomy. The telescope on Palomar mountain is credited with a long list of extraordinary findings, beginning with quasars – extremely bright, faraway objects powered by supermassive black holes – in the 1960s. Researchers are developing a Next Generation Palomar Spectrograph (NGPS) that will be fitted to the telescope next year, an upgrade that will make it “comparable to some of the most powerful optical telescopes on the ground”, according to Tsai Chao-wei from the National Astronomical Observatories of China in Beijing. “I’ve used it many times to study the evolution of galaxies and black holes, and my team looks to use it in future to explore the more distant and fainter universe,” Tsai added. The NGPS is also one of the few institutional-level collaborations going on between the two countries in basic science under the current political climate, noted Xue Suijian, who was instrumental in initiating the project. The spectrograph is an essential part of an optical telescope, according to Xue, who said: “Just like Isaac Newton’s prism, the spectrograph separates an incoming light into its component colours, or wavebands, so the light can be recorded and analysed later.” China’s powerful sun-gazing telescope ready for launch Spectrographs can help scientists better understand the fundamental nature of celestial objects such as age, distance and chemical composition – things that cannot be obtained from imaging. Collecting this information from a large number of stars and galaxies also helps them to study the structure and evolution of the universe. However, most of the light is lost as they travel inside the telescope, and a spectrograph’s efficiency is usually somewhere between 10 and 20 per cent, according to Wu Xuebing from Peking University who is involved with the project. The Double Spectrograph which the Hale telescope has used for around 40 years has an efficiency rate of about 20 per cent, but the new spectrograph will increase this to about 40 per cent, Wu said. This is higher than any spectrograph equipped on existing medium or large size telescopes and will widen the spectrum of the light it can see from a waveband of 380-900 nanometres to 310-1040 nanometres. Such a boost in optical efficiency is equivalent to an increase in the diameter of the telescope’s primary mirror from 5.1 metres (200 inches) to 7.2 meters, Wu said. The Chinese side is responsible for developing the spectrograph’s optics part, while the US side leads on areas such as detectors, electronics and software. In return for their contribution, astronomers based in China will be granted a guest observation slot of 10 nights a year during the first five years of the NGPS’s operation. Funded largely by a 10 million yuan (US$1.5 million) grant from Peking University and the National Science Foundation of China, the design of the NGPS was finalised in August last year following a five-year user demand survey. Work on a key light-splitting component known as gratings began recently at the Nanjing Institute of Astronomical Optics and Technology. “We’re making good progress although the timeline is very tight,” said Hu Zhongwen, deputy director of the Nanjing institute. China is a latecomer to telescope building, but has advanced in certain areas “by leaps and bounds” in recent years, Wu said, and the country is home to some of the world’s most experienced spectrograph developers. Besides the NGPS, Hu has developed spectrographs for the Thai National Telescope and the Large Sky Area Multi-Object Fibre Spectroscopic Telescope in northern China, which can capture spectra from 4,000 celestial objects at once. He was impressed by the high priority put on demand analysis to make sure the new instrument will serve astronomers’ goals. Only after this first, time-consuming step was done did the entire team move on to addressing other challenges. “It is different from how things are often done in China,” he said. “The concept of putting science before everything else will hugely benefit young scientists in China who are passionate about instrumentation.” “As planned, the optics part of the NGPS will be delivered to Caltech by the end of this year, and hopefully transferred to Palomar mountain next April,” Rob Bertz, the project manager on the Caltech side, said. “The first light of the red and infrared channels is expected in May 2023, with the spectrograph getting fully operational in early 2024.” Nasa’s Webb telescope shows where stars are born and how they die This means the time left for the team to manufacture, assemble, and test their device adds up to no more than six months. Wu was confident about the delivery of the NGPS. “We’ve spent so much time pushing its performance to the limit, and we’ve solved all technical challenges,” he said. He said he enjoyed being part of the project because scientists from both sides worked closely to offer their best to serve the global astronomy community. Taiwan-born Tsai said that most of his colleagues in the US and China were optimistic about future collaboration although the impact of Donald Trump’s presidency, which “which increased the difficulty of conducting collaborations between the two countries”, lingers. Chinese scientists are part of the international team involved in the Thirty Metre Telescope, which is being built in Hawaii. While the project has been facing uncertainties, and the Chinese arm has suffered from a lack of funding and official recognition, “it certainly gives Chinese scientists a rare opportunity to do world-leading science, sharpen their technological edges, and catch up as fast as possible,” said Xue. “The NGPS has shown that we can work together, and we will work together,” he said.