Archaeologists have set up an environmental monitoring and control system at the Sanxingdui Ruins site in southwest China to protect the artefacts during excavation work. The system adjusts the temperature and humidity level so that the artefacts are kept in the same conditions after being unearthed. Six sacrificial pits discovered at the site in Sichuan province since 2019 have been enclosed in four glass cabins equipped with the system, which keeps the temperature at between 20 and 25 degrees Celsius (68-77 Fahrenheit) and humidity at 80 per cent. Xie Zhenbin, general engineer with the Sichuan Provincial Cultural Relics and Archaeology Research Institute, said it was the first time such a system had been used at an archaeological excavation site in China. “If we dig up ivory without having the environment control and sterilisation system, it could become mouldy in one or two weeks,” he said. “But with this technology to protect [the finds] the ivory is well preserved.” Some 13,000 artefacts have been discovered in the six sacrificial pits at Sanxingdui since 2020, including gold ware, jade and ivory pieces. They include a large number of ivory tusks that were unearthed from four of the pits, including 170 found last year. But preserving ivory relics that have been excavated from such sites is a challenge. Why archaeologists are so excited by China’s Sanxingdui ruins “Ivory has a high moisture content of over 40 per cent,” Xie said. “If we don’t have the technical means to keep it hydrated, it will become very fragile and lose the water in one week.” To tackle the problem at Sanxingdui, the ivory was placed in cold storage filled with nitrogen, which keeps the temperature at 5 degrees Celsius with a very low oxygen content of 1.5 per cent and at a high relative humidity level of 85 per cent. “This is a universal problem, finding a protective material so that ivory can be displayed in museums at a normal temperature and humidity,” Xie said. The Sanxingdui site is considered one of the most important archaeological discoveries of the 20th century. It was first discovered in the late 1920s when a farmer digging a trench stumbled across more than 400 jade artefacts. Archaeologists made a breakthrough in the 1980s when they found two sacrificial pits containing more than 1,700 artefacts, but the excavation was paused until 2019. Six other pits were discovered between 2019 and 2020. Sanxingdui is believed to be located at the centre of the Shu kingdom, dating back about 4,500 years but researchers have yet to find written records of the kingdom’s history. China’s top archaeological finds: from terracotta army to ancient noodles Zhao Hao, an associate professor at Peking University and head of excavation at one of the pits, said the way archaeologists carried out their work was changing. “Our work is no longer like in the old days when archaeologists did their work behind closed doors – our process is presented to the public,” he said. “We want to attract more people to archaeology and we also have a responsibility to report the latest results of our excavations to the public.” A key place where that happens is the museum at the Sanxingdui site, whose cultural relics protection and restoration hall opened in December. There, visitors can see a collection of items unearthed in the ruins, including gold masks and bronze statues. But they can also look through windows to an area where archaeologists are at work restoring artefacts. Zhu Yarong, deputy curator of the Sanxingdui Museum, said more than 10,000 people visited the restoration hall every day. “We want to build this platform to show the process of cultural relics restoration and attract the public to archaeological conservation,” she said.