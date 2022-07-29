The power of nature has created an unprecedented problem for engineers building a railway in southwestern China after shifting tectonic plates squeezed sections of a tunnel. Some completed sections of the 9km (5.6-mile) Haba Snow Mountain Tunnel were hit by a crushing force caused by the collision of the Indian and Eurasian plates, the team said. In less than a month, the tunnel in the Deqen Tibetan autonomous prefecture in Yunnan was squeezed from a diameter of 12 metres to less than 3 metres – barely enough for a car to pass – the project engineers told Science and Technology Daily in a report published on Wednesday. Instrument readings suggested the rocks around the tunnel had come under pressure as great as 30 megapascals, equal to the combined weight of 75 elephants standing on a single foot. The rocks were mostly formed by lava, making them too soft to bear the burden. “The Haba Snow Mountain Tunnel completely surpassed my understanding of tunnel construction,” Tian Weiquan, project manager with the China Railway Sixth Group Corporation, was quoted by the state-owned newspaper as saying. “It is the most challenging tunnel in China at present … with the deformation rate, duration and damage all breaking previous records,” he added. Pandemic behind it, China ramps up metro rail boom The project team tried to support the tunnel with ultra-strong reinforced concrete structures built to meet high safety standards. But the enormous force turned the cement to dust and ripped apart the strongest steel rods. When complete the Haba tunnel will form part of a 139km-long tourist line in Yunnan linking Lijian with Shangri La in Tibet. It runs through many famous ancient towns and homes to ethic minority groups, snow mountains and deep canyons in the southeastern part of the Tibetan plateau, travelling at speeds no faster than 120km/h. The Yunnan-Tibet line is hailed by some travellers who believe the scenery along the way is more breathtaking than on any other railway in China. The railway will also connect Tibet to Southeast Asia, stimulating economic development on the world’s highest plateau with faster and cheaper cargo transport to ports in the South China Sea, according to the Chinese government. Construction started eight years ago and the rail line is expected to start operation by the end of this year. The railway will go through 20 tunnels, the Haba tunnel is the last and the only one not completed. Tian and his colleagues said that they had come up with a solution to help them meet the deadline by drilling a hole smaller than designed through the mountain, which would help release most of the pressure that had built up in the rocks. When the condition stabilises, they will expand the size of the tunnel to meet the design requirement. More than 1,200 people are working at the tunnel site day and night, four times as many as previously planned, according to the report. China’s new mega tunnel to send water from Three Gorges to Beijing Wei Peng, a lead engineer of the project, said they were making history. “We are strengthening the work organisation on the expansion and excavation of the main hole to strive for the early completion of the tunnel,” he was quoted by Science and Technology Daily as saying. “We want to let the people of the remote regions get on a train as soon as possible, and let Deqen prefecture end their history of having no access to a railway,” he added.