Chinese vaccine firm CanSino Biologic’s inhalation-based candidate elicited a better antibody response as a booster against the BA.1 Omicron subvariant than Sinovac’s shot, but the antibody level dropped in months, clinical trial data showed. The result came as top political leaders in China called for proper tracking of virus mutation and the development of new vaccines and treatments in the country’s effort to refine its Covid-19 control strategy . China has given about 56 per cent of its 1.41 billion population a booster dose using domestic shots , and most people were boosted with the same product as their primary series, despite growing evidence that some mix-and-match strategies are likely to achieve higher antibody levels. Scientists urge people to take second Covid vaccine booster if offered Among over 100 adults who received a lower dose of CanSino’s inhaled vaccine candidate following two Sinovac shots, 92.5 per cent developed detectable levels of an antibody that neutralises Omicron after four weeks, according to a paper published without peer review. That compared with 88.9 per cent for a higher-dose group, also with over 100 participants, said the paper published late on Thursday. The rate for both groups declined to around 70 per cent after six months of the inhaled booster. Barely any of the over 100 participants who received a third Sinovac shot had detectable neutralising antibodies for Omicron after four weeks or six months. The study did not compare CanSino’s inhaled booster with other potential boosters that have triggered stronger antibody responses than a third dose of the Sinopharm or Sinovac shot. Antibody-based readings reflect an important part of the vaccine-triggered immune response and are different from vaccine efficacy, which indicates how well a shot reduces the risk of Covid-19 disease, hospitalisation or death. CanSino Biologics CEO says mRNA vaccines are key to China’s Covid-19 fight The impact of the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants on CanSino’s inhaled vaccine deserves further study, said the authors, who worked at CanSino and other Chinese institutes. CanSino’s experimental inhaled vaccine uses a technology similar to that of its injection-based shot, which has been approved in countries including China, Mexico and Argentina, and AstraZeneca’s vaccine. The company is also testing a candidate based on the mRNA method in a mid-stage clinical trial in China.