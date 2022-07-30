China should make full use of its strengths in global nuclear energy cooperation and market the technology to the developed world, a senior energy polic y researcher at the country’s top economic planner said. Zhou Dadi, at the National Development and Reform Commission’s Energy Research Institute, said China cooperates with developed nations on nuclear energy by importing their technology and building demonstration projects. But it should also promote Chinese nuclear technology and construction capabilities, not only to developing countries but to developed ones as well, to contribute to the global low-carbon system, Zhou said. “It is critical to consider the global market in advance and study the demand from developed countries,” he said. Zhou’s remarks came at a webinar co-sponsored by the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the China Institute of Nuclear Industry Strategy, a subsidiary of the state-owned China National Nuclear Corporation, one of the country’s two major atomic power producers. The world is facing an energy security crisis as supply disruptions caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine spur huge spikes in prices and push countries to reduce dependence on Russian natural gas. Meanwhile, more than 70 countries, including China, the United States and European Union members – together accounting for 76 per cent of global emissions – have committed to reaching net zero carbon emissions between 2050 and 2060. Chinese nuclear energy goals unlikely to be upended by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Some countries are planning a return to nuclear power as part of their energy security strategy, after once choosing to phase out production over safety concerns and the availability of natural gas. The British government aims to triple its nuclear capacity to 24 gigawatts by 2050 to serve about a quarter of the country’s power needs. And in February, French President Emmanuel Macron announced plans to build six new reactors by 2050, with an option for another eight. Currently, France derives about 70 per cent of its electricity from nuclear sources. However, developed countries wishing to fire up the reactors again are likely to face many hurdles. Even though advanced economies are home to nearly 70 per cent of installed global nuclear capacity, they have lost market leadership, an IEA report last month on nuclear power and secure energy transitions noted. Of the 31 reactors that started construction since 2017, all but four are of Russian or Chinese design, the report said. Wang Yingsu, secretary general for nuclear power at the official China Electric Power Promotion Council, said Western countries have fallen behind in nuclear technology, equipment manufacturing and construction. “The sector has been wiped out in many European countries and the US. They don’t have the technicians and the technology either,” Wang said. “Countries wishing to develop nuclear energy have become very dependent on China, which offers state-of-the-art technology at a lower price.” According to the IEA report, recent nuclear power plant projects in Europe and the US have been hit by delays and cost overruns. For instance, energy from one plant in the US state of Georgia, approved in 2009, was projected to cost around US$4,300 per kilowatt with completion due in 2016-2017. However, costs have more than doubled to nearly US$9,000 per KW after years of delay, with its two reactors expected to connect to the power grid only next year. By comparison, the cost of nuclear power in China is about 13,000 yuan (US$1,930) per KW, or just a quarter of the US project, Wang said. China, which started producing nuclear power only in 1991, is considered a newcomer to the technology but has achieved remarkable progress in recent years. It is the third-largest nuclear power producer behind the US and France, and has set ambitious goals for itself. China taking the nuclear option in its drive towards carbon neutrality Zhang Tingke, secretary general of the non-profit China Nuclear Energy Association, has forecast the country’s installed nuclear capacity to grow by four times by 2035 – to 200GW. The national five-year plan for 2021-25 also calls for promoting home-grown third-generation nuclear technologies and installing 70GW of nuclear capacity. However, whether Western countries would choose to rely on China for the building of nuclear power plants remains to be seen, Wang pointed out. “Nuclear power has its particularity. In terms of strategic development, the question is whether they want to [become] reliant on China.”