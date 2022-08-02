A team of Chinese scientists have proposed sending a fleet of telescopes to orbit the moon and peek into the most mysterious era of the universe’s past. The Discovering the Sky at the Longest Wavelength (DSL) mission, if officially approved in the coming weeks, would shed light on the so-called cosmic dark ages, a time when the infant universe was nothing but a sea of darkness. Astronomers believe the first stars appeared when the universe was about 200 million years old. Before that, the world was a rather obscure and empty place: no suns, no planets – only the hydrogen atoms forged from the Big Bang. Those ancient hydrogen atoms hold the key to the dark era and the structure of the universe we live in today, but are impossible to detect from Earth because of interference from human radio activities, said project scientist Chen Xuelei, of the National Astronomical Observatories in Beijing. The proposed mission by Chen and his team – also dubbed Hongmeng, after “the grand mist of the primordial universe” in Chinese mythology – involves a linear array of nine so-called daughter satellites, each carrying a radio receiver to observe the hydrogen atoms from the far side of the lunar orbit, and a mother satellite to collect and send observation data back to Earth when the fleet is at the near side. Scientists have long thought about using the moon as a shield against earthly noises to study the early universe, but discussions were focused on building telescope dishes or arrays on the far side of the moon, Chen said. Chinese astronomy satellite finds strongest magnetic field in the universe Those schemes are expensive to implement and involve technical complications related to landing and construction on the moon’s far side, according to Wu Ji, former director of the National Space Science Centre and not involved in the development of Hongmeng. “Hongmeng creatively takes advantage of the lunar orbit and aims to open a new observing window on the universe with unprecedented observation resolution and a much lower cost,” Wu said. During the flight, Hongmeng’s daughter satellites will be unevenly distributed, the closest being only 1km apart, to hunt for signals with frequencies as low as 1-30 megahertz. With the mother satellite precisely measuring the position of each daughter satellite, the signals collected by any two daughter satellites would be combined via a technique called interferometry to create a high-resolution image of the source being observed. “With such a dynamic design, Hongmeng can complete an all-sky, high-resolution survey at unprecedented low frequencies within just one year,” Wu estimated. For the first telescope array designed to be deployed beyond Earth, Chen and his colleagues from the Chinese Academy of Sciences developed a new algorithm to address issues such as the constant motion of satellites in space, an issue not faced by traditional, ground-based telescope arrays. The biggest challenge remains to filter out unwanted radio signals from the universe, which has become a much busier place since the cosmic dark ages, Chen said. Radio noise, including from the sun, Jupiter and even outside our galaxy, can be five orders of magnitude stronger than the target signals. China plans to turn the moon into outpost to defend Earth: scientists That would require the mission, for instance, to dedicate one daughter satellite to measure the radio spectrum at higher wavelengths to help identify environmental noises, he explained. Since Hongmeng was officially proposed in 2015, the team has completed a five-year feasibility study with funding from the Chinese academy and carried out a test with drones. “We’ve sorted out all key technologies, and are confident about sending satellites to the lunar orbit,” Chen said. Now, a crucial selection process will decide if the proposal will be funded for the final construction phase. Once approved, Hongmeng could be ready for launch within 3½ years and will have a designed lifespan of three years, according to Chen.