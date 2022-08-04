China’s weather bureau says the country is “a sensitive region in global climate change”. Photo: Reuters
China’s weather bureau says the country is “a sensitive region in global climate change”. Photo: Reuters
Environment
China /  Science

China’s temperature rises ‘outpace global average in past 7 decades’

  • Trend set to continue as changing weather patterns affect environmental balance, official says
  • Coastal water levels reaching new peaks and glacier retreat speeding up

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:26pm, 4 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s weather bureau says the country is “a sensitive region in global climate change”. Photo: Reuters
China’s weather bureau says the country is “a sensitive region in global climate change”. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE