Microwave ablation is widely used for treating several types of cancer, but side effects and tumour recurrence are a concern. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese researchers hold out cancer hope with new hydrogel to kill tumours
- Calcium-infused hydrogel improves outcomes from microwave ablation of cancer cells in lab rats and rabbits, Soochow University researchers find
- Clinical trials are awaited for the treatment, which could ease the severity of side effects and curb tumour recurrence
