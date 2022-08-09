The Hong Kong government has argued that the newly introduced health code system is a necessary defence as the city reduces the number of quarantine days for incoming international travellers. Travellers will receive a yellow code for seven days and be required to stay in hotels for the first three days after arrival. During the next four days of medical surveillance, they are free to go to work or shop at markets, but the yellow code would ban them from high-risk places such as restaurants and party rooms. China’s Guangdong province rules out special health code for unvaccinated However, justifications for the yellow code are weak because any unidentified Covid-19 cases can still spread easily via families, the workplace and markets. A red code, which is more restrictive, might help reduce the risk of spread, but its effectiveness is still limited because most people with mild cases don’t report to authorities, and the actual number of infections is much higher. The need to introduce the health code system to Hong Kong is dubious, but at least it will be less disruptive to daily life than in mainland China, where it has become a powerful tool to restrict people’s mobility. For mainlanders, keeping their health code green is a high priority. They constantly face the risk of having their green code turn yellow or red if they are a close contact of a Covid patient or show up in the same place as someone who later tests positive. Losing green code status means the person has to stay at home or be sent to a quarantine facility. So far, mainland residents have shown high tolerance towards these measures, and some are convinced they are necessary to reduce deaths. But many hope these are just temporary measures that will be eased after the critical Communist Party congress to be held this autumn. Government officials have repeatedly stressed the importance of maintaining the zero-Covid strategy to create a favourable environment for the event, which is expected to usher in Xi Jinping’s third term as party secretary. It has become clear that the most important function of vaccines is to reduce hospitalisation and death. The Covid death rate in the mainland shows that China’s inactivated vaccines are useful in achieving that goal. If the authorities would do away with health codes and increase vaccinations both in Hong Kong and the mainland, as some analysts and residents have hoped, that would be good news for an economic recovery.