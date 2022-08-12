A new government policy calls for young scientists to have at least four-fifths of their work day available for research. Photo: Xinhua
New move to help Chinese scientists spend more time on research gets mixed response

  • Call for young scientists to be excused from unnecessary meetings and activities so they have at least four-fifths of their day free for research
  • But policy expert says it’s not realistic, and neither is a target of young leaders chairing 20 per cent of projects under national programme

Ling Xin
Ling Xin in Beijing

Updated: 9:00am, 12 Aug, 2022

