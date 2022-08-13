Lan Weiguang’s mission is to apply science to real life. Photo: Handout
Lan Weiguang’s mission is to apply science to real life. Photo: Handout
Science
China /  Science

The China-born scientist making waves in water purification technology

  • Lan Weiguang’s mission is to find real-world applications for scientific research
  • His nanomembrane systems are used in a range of essential services, from improving waste water to protecting nuclear power plant

Holly Chik
Holly Chik

Updated: 12:00pm, 13 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Lan Weiguang’s mission is to apply science to real life. Photo: Handout
Lan Weiguang’s mission is to apply science to real life. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE