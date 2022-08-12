To develop superfast quantum computers, scientists must first produce a large number of entangled particles – particles that remain connected even when they are far apart – to send information. Photo: Shutterstock
To develop superfast quantum computers, scientists must first produce a large number of entangled particles – particles that remain connected even when they are far apart – to send information. Photo: Shutterstock
Science
China /  Science

Chinese team produces quantum computing ingredients with record efficiency

  • New method could speed up research in technology for long-distance, attack-proof communications and conserve laboratory resources
  • Entangled photons are crucial for developing superfast quantum computers and communication devices

Ling Xin
Ling Xin in Beijing

Updated: 10:00pm, 12 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
To develop superfast quantum computers, scientists must first produce a large number of entangled particles – particles that remain connected even when they are far apart – to send information. Photo: Shutterstock
To develop superfast quantum computers, scientists must first produce a large number of entangled particles – particles that remain connected even when they are far apart – to send information. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE