To develop superfast quantum computers, scientists must first produce a large number of entangled particles – particles that remain connected even when they are far apart – to send information. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese team produces quantum computing ingredients with record efficiency
- New method could speed up research in technology for long-distance, attack-proof communications and conserve laboratory resources
- Entangled photons are crucial for developing superfast quantum computers and communication devices
