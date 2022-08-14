Engineers in China say they have achieved a technological breakthrough in converting coal to natural gas that could end the country’s reliance on imported technology and help ensure its energy security. Methanation, a process for converting carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide to methane, is a crucial step in turning coal into natural gas. China has long relied on foreign technology to complete the process. However, a new catalyst developed by the CNOOC Gas and Power Group – a subsidiary of offshore oil and gas producer China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) – and the Southwest Research and Design Institute of the Chemical Industry eliminates the need for technology from abroad, the engineers say. China snaps up US$2 billion of Russian LNG as energy bucks economic downturn “[The catalyst] has achieved localisation of the whole industrial chain and filled the gap in the domestic industry. It’s of great significance to the sustainable and stable supply of natural gas and to ensure energy security,” Hou Jianguo, deputy chief engineer at CNOOC Gas and Power Group, was quoted as saying in a report by Science and Technology Daily on Monday. The catalyst increased the methane concentration at a coal-to-gas project in Xinjiang to 61.7 per cent, 3 per cent higher than when using imported technology, according to the report. A higher methane concentration means more efficient production of natural gas. So far, the technology is limited to the Xinjiang project but there are plans to expand its use. China’s breakthrough comes as the country promotes coal to ensure energy security while the world faces an energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. China is the world’s largest producer and consumer of coal, accounting for more than half of global consumption since 2011. Three-quarters of the nation’s coal reserves are in northern and northwestern regions, including Xinjiang, Shanxi, Shaanxi and Inner Mongolia . The production cost of converting coal to natural gas in Xinjiang , which is home to large coal deposits, can be as low as 1 yuan (US$0.15) per cubic metre, according to a study by CNOOC in April. Meanwhile in Europe, gas prices jumped to nearly US$4 per cubic metre in March, breaking historical records amid the war in Ukraine . China has four coal-to-gas projects – two in Inner Mongolia and two in Xinjiang. CNOOC Gas and Power Group said it also aims to integrate the technology with renewable energy and carbon dioxide utilisation and reduction technologies to reduce emissions. The process of converting coal to gas is decades old and produces more carbon dioxide than a traditional coal plant. Researchers have estimated that the life cycle of synthetic natural gas – gas created from coal – produces between 3.3 and seven times more greenhouse gases than the life cycle of natural gas. China has been cautious about planning and approving coal-to-gas projects. However, with the development of green hydrogen in northern China, the projects have potential to be low-carbon and contribute to the nation’s climate pledge, according to researchers. As China’s coal-to-gas industry and renewable energy resources are all concentrated in the north and northwest, the two industries can integrate to produce “zero-carbon” products, according to the CNOOC study. For instance, companies can use green hydrogen in the coal-to-gas production process to produce methane, which can greatly reduce carbon emissions. Green hydrogen , which is generated entirely by renewable energy, can also be used in the coal-to-chemicals industry to produce products such as olefin fabric, a durable fibre with uses ranging from clothing to car interiors. The coal-to-chemicals industry could achieve net-zero emissions because it consumes carbon and green hydrogen as raw materials, the study said.